Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,838 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of APPS stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.47. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

