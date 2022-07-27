Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $7,987,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $7,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $5,060,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

