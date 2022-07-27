Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 265 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SiTime worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiTime by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 2,582.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock worth $3,985,418. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Stock Down 2.8 %

SiTime stock opened at $169.02 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.73 and its 200 day moving average is $195.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.