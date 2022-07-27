Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.64 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

