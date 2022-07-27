Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 61 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $422.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

