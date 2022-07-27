Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NTAP opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

