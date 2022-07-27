Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 628,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 882,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

