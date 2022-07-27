Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.