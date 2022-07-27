Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 614.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fabrinet worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

NYSE:FN opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

