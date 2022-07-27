Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,276 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

LUV opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.