Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

