Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.20.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.