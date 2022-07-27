Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,544 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

IPG stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

