Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

