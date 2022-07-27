Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, RP Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

