Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.05.

NYSE:ALB opened at $225.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

