Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cabot worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,180,000 after buying an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after buying an additional 2,858,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,566,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

