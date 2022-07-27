Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

