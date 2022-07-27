Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Carter’s worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

