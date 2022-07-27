Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Post worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Post by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

POST stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.