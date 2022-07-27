Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

