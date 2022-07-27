Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.70.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $253.75 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day moving average of $286.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

