Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.