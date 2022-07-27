Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,268,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 721,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

