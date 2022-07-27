Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,421,000 after buying an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.68, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.