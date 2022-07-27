Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 567.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Shares of WTS opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

