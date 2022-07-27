Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

