Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,743,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $470,778. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

