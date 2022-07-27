Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 1.0 %

Copart stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.