Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:FMC opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

