Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FMC Price Performance
NYSE:FMC opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.
FMC Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FMC (FMC)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.