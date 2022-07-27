Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

