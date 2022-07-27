Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $54,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,436,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.57.

NYSE:SAM opened at $360.97 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $731.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.74. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

