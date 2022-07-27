Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,997 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Argo Group International worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $49,057,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

