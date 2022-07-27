Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,579 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of F.N.B. worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

FNB stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

