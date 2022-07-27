Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 279 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.25.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

