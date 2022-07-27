Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,646 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sabre worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.
SABR opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.65.
SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
