Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.67.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

