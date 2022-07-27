Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,334 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

