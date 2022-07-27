Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,153,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of EPR opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

