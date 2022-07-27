Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

