Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.36.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

