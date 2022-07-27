Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,811 shares of company stock worth $1,907,949 over the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

