Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,385 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock worth $152,155,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,780 shares of the software’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

ALTR opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.