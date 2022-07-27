Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,981 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Gorman-Rupp worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 8,757.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRC. TheStreet cut Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.