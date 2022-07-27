Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 499,891 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 499,891 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 2.76% of Sientra worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 204,500 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

