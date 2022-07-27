Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,065 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of H&R Block worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.