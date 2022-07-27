NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.

NACCO Industries stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

