National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $19,391,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

