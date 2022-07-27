National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,605 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.