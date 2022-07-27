National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,848 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 15,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health Price Performance

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

